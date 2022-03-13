WATCH: Tennessee celebrates winning the SEC Tournament title

The Vols captured their first SEC Tournament title since 1979 and their fifth in program history.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee men's basketball is partying like it's 1979.

The Vols captured their first SEC Tournament title in 43 years with a 65-50 win over Texas A&M on Sunday.

The celebration included dancing, chest bumping, Zakai Zeigler wearing sunglasses indoors and much more.

After the win you can hear Rick Barnes saying, "Let's win about four more."

It was the fifth SEC Tournament title in program history.

The Vols took down Mississippi State, Kentucky and then the Aggies to win the title after receiving a double-bye for being a top four seed in the tournament.

Kennedy Chandler was named SEC Tournament MVP. Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi joined him on the All-Tournament team.