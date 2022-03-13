x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

WATCH: Tennessee celebrates winning the SEC Tournament title

The Vols captured their first SEC Tournament title since 1979 and their fifth in program history.
Credit: AP
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes celebrates after the team defeated Texas A&M during an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee men's basketball is partying like it's 1979.

The Vols captured their first SEC Tournament title in 43 years with a 65-50 win over Texas A&M on Sunday.

The celebration included dancing, chest bumping, Zakai Zeigler wearing sunglasses indoors and much more.

After  the win you can hear Rick Barnes saying, "Let's win about four more."

It was the fifth SEC Tournament title in program history.

The Vols took down Mississippi State, Kentucky and then the Aggies to win the title after receiving a double-bye for being a top four seed in the tournament.

Kennedy Chandler was named SEC Tournament MVP. Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi joined him on the All-Tournament team.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

March Madness 2022: From 68 teams to a national champion