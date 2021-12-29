x
Sports

Young Tennessee fan surprised with Music City Bowl ticket for Christmas from his family

Conner Totten bleeds orange and was thrilled to get a ticket to Tennessee's last game for the holidays.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young Tennessee fan got a Christmas surprise he won't soon forget.

Conner Totten was thrilled to find out he was going to the Music City Bowl to watch Tennessee take on Purdue as one of his gifts for the holidays.

"I was really surprised because they told me they thought we couldn't go," Conner said about his family fooling him and then delivering a cool gift.

His parents knew how excited he would be.

“What you saw in the video is pretty much what I expected him to do", his dad Ricky Totten said.

Conner was also surprised with a trip to Tennessee’s upcoming summer training camp in 2022 from extended family.

Conner is very excited to watch this new offense with Josh Heupel and is hoping for a Vols win.

