Young Tennessee fan surprised with Music City Bowl ticket for Christmas from his family

Conner Totten bleeds orange and was thrilled to get a ticket to Tennessee's last game for the holidays.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young Tennessee fan got a Christmas surprise he won't soon forget.

Conner Totten was thrilled to find out he was going to the Music City Bowl to watch Tennessee take on Purdue as one of his gifts for the holidays.

"I was really surprised because they told me they thought we couldn't go," Conner said about his family fooling him and then delivering a cool gift.

His parents knew how excited he would be.

“What you saw in the video is pretty much what I expected him to do", his dad Ricky Totten said.

Conner was also surprised with a trip to Tennessee’s upcoming summer training camp in 2022 from extended family.

The boy had a pretty good night! His Aunt, Uncle and Grwndparents are sending him to @Vol_Football Camp, and he’s going to Nashville for the @MusicCityBowl ! pic.twitter.com/2jiEj5hWdz — Ricky Totten (@rickytotten18) December 25, 2021