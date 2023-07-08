Gallery: Severe weather leaves damage across East Tennessee

Here are some photos and videos we received yesterday after the powerful storms.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many East Tennesseans were impacted by severe weather that took place Monday, Aug. 7.

Multiple counties were placed under weather alerts and warnings.

The storms brought winds up to 70 mph, lightning, rain and placed the entire region under a Tornado Watch.

Areas like Deep Southern Valley, Upper East Tennessee and especially Cocke County saw rainfall up to 4.9 inches.

Here are images of the damage that has occurred across Tennessee:

