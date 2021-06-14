KPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after SUV crashes into KAT bus

Based on the preliminary investigation, KPD said an SUV struck the rear of a KAT bus, which was parked to pick up a passenger.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Magnolia Avenue and Harrison Street on Monday night.

The passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead while the two other occupants were transported to the UT Medical Center in serious condition, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.