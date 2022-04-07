LCSO: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 near Philadelphia

It happened at mile marker 68 at the Pond Creek Road exit near Philadelphia. Deputies said a single vehicle on the southbound side of the interstate crashed, and the two occupants inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

The LCSO said it is working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate, saying several hours of delays are expected on the southbound side. The southbound exit ramp at Pond Creek Road is also closed as crews respond, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.