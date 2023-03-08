Knoxville Police crack down on aggressive drivers

On Tuesday, KPD said it issued 82 citations, over half of which were for speeding.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Drivers will need to watch how fast they are going as Knoxville Police renewed efforts to catch speeders.

On Tuesday, KPD said it set up officers on major non-interstate routes in East Knoxville to deter aggressive driving and prevent serious crashes. Those roads included Magnolia Avenue, Cherry Street, Asheville Highway and Rutledge Pike.

KPD said during the operation, officers issued a total of 82 citations, 45 of which were for speeding.

Drivers can expect officers to continue similar operations throughout Knoxville.