MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter is asking the public not to be out on the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

He posted that officers are responding to crashes in the Sunbright, Deerlodge and Chestnut Ridge Areas.

He warned roads on the north end of the county are beginning to become extremely slick.