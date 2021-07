Police said that the road was closed Thursday night as crews responded to a structure fire.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said that Old Knoxville Highway at Red Cedar Ridge Road was closed Thursday night at around 11 p.m. due to a structure fire.

The intersection is north of Sevierville, surrounded by trees and homes.

Information about the fire, any possible injuries or when the road was expected to reopen was not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.