THP investigating after crash involving on-duty Sevierville officer on Winfield Dunn Parkway

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews have reopened the Southbound side of the Winfield Dunn Parkway after a crash involving an on-duty Sevierville police officer, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Sevierville Police Department.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the closure around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying the crash happened at the intersection of the parkway and Grandview Drive just north of the French Broad River bridge.

According to THP's preliminary crash report, an SUV driving north on Winfield Dunn Parkway crashed into a pickup truck that crossed three lanes while trying to make a U-turn. The SUV flipped on its side on the southbound side of the parkway.

THP said no one was hurt in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck could face charges depending on the outcome of THP's investigation, according to the crash report.

The Sevierville Police Department initially reported the crash around 3:20 p.m., telling people to avoid the area as crews responded. Traffic was being rerouted around the crash through the Grandview subdivisions.

SPD reported all lanes were open after crews cleared the roadway as of 4:45 p.m.

NOW ALL LANES HWY 66@HUFFAKER ARE OPEN RDWAY IS CLEAR — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) May 9, 2023