TENNESSEE, USA — The Department of Safety and Homeland Security is implementing changes to its driver services due to the increase in customer volume from the REAL ID Act.

Additional Driver License Examiners, Road Skill Testers and Greeters will be hired to help vet each person that comes to the centers. They will ensure that everyone has the required documentation and direct people on where to go.

The department is also looking to bring in new technology that will allow people to conduct their business outside of licensing centers.

The department is also planning to dispatch two mobile trucks to remote and high volumes areas. The trucks are full service and will be able to issue REAL IDs.

The expansion of County Clerk partnerships across the state will be continued.

Since July 1, 2019, the department has experienced a significant increase in customer volume at Driver Services Centers across the state. This increase is caused by the issuance of REAL IDs and to meet the standards of the REAL ID Act.

The REAL ID Act is a federal mandate that will go in full effect on October 1, 2020.

On top of REAL ID needs, the department said more customers looking to obtain conceal carry permits are expected to begin January 2020 due to recent changes that created a separate conceal carry permit for handguns.

