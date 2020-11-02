Heavy rain poured down across East Tennessee Monday evening into Tuesday, threatening to flood roads and close schools. While most roads stayed open, three closed after rockslides tumbled onto them.

A rockslide in Anderson County blocked one lane on New River Highway, another rockslide in Hancock County blocked a lane on State Route 63 and another one in Blount County reduced northbound and southbound lanes of Hembree Hollow Road to one lane of traffic each.

A mudslide in Sevier County also blocked Northbound Spur (US 441) between Westgate and Beech Brand Road. It covered around 100 feet of both northbound lanes past Westage Resorts Road.

A detour for traffic was established through Little Smoky Road to Beech Brand Road in Sevier County. In the other three counties, the Tennessee Department of Transportation placed red lights to warn people about the rockslides.

Despite the rain, there were no road closures due to flooding Tuesday morning, according to TDOT officials.

