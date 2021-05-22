Woman killed, one other injured after motorcycle crashes into truck on Clinton Highway

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A motorcyclist died Saturday after losing control and hitting a pick-up truck on Clinton Highway in Anderson County, deputies said.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a woman was riding on her motorcycle north on Clinton Highway/Highway 25 before she lost control on a curve. Deputies said the woman crossed over into the southbound lane and was struck by a pick-up truck.
First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene. One person inside the truck was also injured and taken to an area hospital.
Authorities are not releasing the woman's identity at this time. The ACSO said it is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the investigation.