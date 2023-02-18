Two juveniles, one adult dead after wreck near Cookeville

11 people were injured in the wreck, according to WSMV in Nashville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people are dead and 11 were hurt after a wreck on I-40 near Cookeville on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to WSMV in Nashville.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 291 on I-40 East. It involved a minivan with 11 occupants and a car with three occupants, WSMV said.

Two juveniles and one adult were killed. Eight people were flown to Vanderbilt and four people were taken to a local hospital, according to WSMV.

Linell Marshall, a 32-year-old, was changing lanes when she hit a 2004 Acura, WSMV said.

Both cars left the roadway to the right. Marshall's car rolled over and landed upside down at the edge of a wooded area. The Acura also stopped at the edge of the wooded area, according to WSMV.

Eight juveniles, 32-year-old Shalissa Mitchell and 29-year-old Shanequa Fountain were riding in Marshall's car. Mitchell was among those who died in the wreck, WSMV said.

None of the occupants of Marshall's minivan were wearing seatbelts, according to WSMV.

WSMV said Marshall and Fountain have pending charges.

Fountain and seven juveniles were flown to Vanderbilt. Marshall was later taken to Vanderbilt by Putnam EMS. One of the occupants is in critical condition, according to WSMV.

19-year-old Juana Mateo Pedro, 25-year-old Tomassa Riquiac-Ajanel and a juvenile were riding in the Acura. All three were taken to a local hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, WSMV said.