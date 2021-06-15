Following the Vols to the College World Series? Here's what to do while you're in Omaha

Obviously, the main attraction of your trip will be the big game, but the Vols won't be playing the entire time.

OMAHA, Neb. — So you've decided to follow Tennessee Baseball out to Omaha for the College World Series?

Obviously, the main attraction of your trip will be the big game, but the Vols won't be playing the entire time.

What should you do while you wait for Tennessee to take on Virginia? Here are some of the city's most popular attractions and activities.

Outdoor Activities

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is ranked as one of the world's best zoos and houses the world’s largest indoor desert and the largest indoor rainforest in North America.

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge is a local staple. In fact, when you cross it, you are not walking; you are "Bobbing." Also, be sure to pay OMAR the troll a visit.

Missouri Riverfront and the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail provide a collision of history and natural beauty.

Indoor Activities

There are several museums throughout the area. Some of the most highly rated include the Durham Museum, Joslyn Art Museum and Omaha Children's Museum.

If you're looking for something other than a traditional museum, there are options like Joslyn Castle and Hot Shops Art Center.

Food

Did you know Omaha is the self-proclaimed Steak Capital of the World and the inventor of the Reuben sandwich?

According to the official Visit Omaha website, the Reuben was created at Omaha's Blackstone Hotel.

If you're looking to get a taste of this local creation, you can check out any number of pubs or delis.

If sauerkraut isn't really your thing, you could always drop by a steakhouse like Greater Omaha Packing or Omaha Steaks.

Shopping

If you're looking for a little retail therapy after the 915-mile journey westward, there are several shopping and entertainment districts throughout the city.

Shopping centers include Midtown Crossing, Shadow Lake Towne Center and Village Pointe.