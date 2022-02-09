x
TBI investigating fatal McMinn County house fire

Crews responded to the fire just after 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday
Credit: McMinn Co. Sheriff Joe Guy

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in McMinn County on Wednesday.

Deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff's Office and several Volunteer Rural Fire Departments responded to the fire on County Road 361 near Niota just after 4:00 a.m., according to MCSO. 

Fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are at the scene to conduct an investigation due to the loss of life, MCSO said. 

Area residents are asked to avoid the area this morning due to the presence of emergency vehicles and the ongoing investigation. 

