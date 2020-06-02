Update: Knox County Schools closed early on Thursday and will be closed on Friday. The elementary schools closed at 10:30 a.m. for elementary, 11:30 a.m. for middle & high school.

Knox County Schools are open Thursday despite many wet or flooded roads across the area.

However, many of its bus routes are affected by rain.

This is the latest report as of 7:38 a.m. Check back here periodically for updates.

Morning: Thursday, February 6, 2020

Bus 15: Copper Ridge Elem, Powell Middle, and Powell High: DUE TO ROAD CONDITIONS BUS 15 WILL NOT RUN THIS AM

Bus 38: Karns Elem, Middle, and High: 15 min. late

Bus 85: Copper Ridge Elem, Powell Middle, and Powell High: DUE TO ROAD CONDITIONS BUS 85 WILL NOT RUN THIS AM

Bus 51: Bonny Kate Elem, South Doyle Middle (half of the route) will be covered by Bus 168

Bus 68: Pond Gap Elem and Bearden Middle: 15 min. late

Bus 93: Gibbs Elem, Middle and High: 20 min. late

Bus 108 SPED: Gibbs Elem, Middle, and High: 15 min. late

Bus 123 SPED: will not service Lena Ln

Bus 131: Powell Elem: Delayed

Bus 138: Hardin Valley Elem, Middle, and Academy: 10 min. late

Bus 150: Brickey-McCloud Elem and Powell Middle and Powell High: 20 min. late

Bus 169: Dogwood Elem & South Doyle High will be covered by Bus 51

Bus 191: Karns Elem: 20 min. late

Bus 254 SPED: Powell Elem and Central High: 20 min. late

Bus 343: Rocky Hill Elem and West Valley Middle: 30 min. late

Bus 368: Bearden Elem: 15 min. late

Bus 917: Bearden Middle: 1st load: covered by Bus 283: 10 min. late

2nd load: covered by Bus 39: UP TO 5 MIN LATE IN SOME AREAS thru Friday 2/7/2020

Bus 936: West Hills Elem: DUE TO ROAD CONDITIONS BUS 936 WILL NOT RUN THIS AM

Bus 9278 SPED: South Doyle Middle will be covered by Bus 244

