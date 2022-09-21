It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities

Here are some of the area's corn mazes, pumpkin patches, haunted attractions and other autumn activities to help you get into the spirit.

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!

Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat.

Here are some of the area's corn mazes, pumpkin patches, haunted attractions and other autumn activities to help you really get into the spirit of the spooky season.

Anderson County

Little Ponderosa Zoo is hosting a Fall Festival on Oct. 8 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 629 Granite Road, Clinton. You can also sign up for the chili cook-off.

Museum of Appalachia is hosting its Fall Heritage Days on Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). It features activities and demonstrations that highlight Appalachian culture. The museum is located at 2819 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton.

Blount County

Maple Lane Farms Maze is open every weekend starting Friday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 31 at 1126 Maple Lane, Greenback. The Haunted Corn Maze is open nightly starting at dusk from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31. This year's maze commemorates the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville.

The Townsend Fall Heritage Festival is set for Sept. 23-24 at the Townsend Visitor Center (7906 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Townsend) starting at 10 a.m. on both days. It features live performances, traditional Appalachian craft demonstrations, games and food. Parking is $10 per day with proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. A free shuttle service provides transportation to and from the different Townsend sites participating in the weekend’s festivities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Hamblen County

Frightmare Manor is open every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5 at 7588 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Talbott. Its hours and additional nights are available on its website.

Jefferson County

Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting Sept. 23 at 2738 Renfro Road, Jefferson City. One thing to keep in mind: it is cash or check only.

Echo Valley Corn Maze is open until Nov. 6 at 915 Bethel Church Road, Jefferson City. It features three corn mazes, a pumpkin cannon, hayrides, a zipline and more. The farm is closed on Monday and Tuesday, and hours vary from Wednesday to Sunday so check the website.

Knox County

Ancient Lore Village (7107 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville) is hosting a number of Trick-or-Treat Trails starting Oct. 25. Hours and additional details are available on its website.

Zoo Knoxville (3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive, Knoxville) is hosting Boo at the Zoo on Sunday to Tuesday from Oct. 9 to Oct. 31.

Dick's Sporting Goods (7600 Kingston Pike, Suite 400, Knoxville) is hosting A Mascot Halloween on Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m.

The 2022 Farragut Harvest Fest is on Oct. 30 from 2-6 p.m. at the Village Green Shopping Center (11435 Kingston Pike, Knoxville).

Farragut Parks & Recreation is hosting Freaky Friday Fright Night on Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Mayor Bob Leonard Park (301 Watt Road, Knoxville).

FrightWorks Haunted House is open Sept. 24 to Oct. 31 on Friday to Sunday at 1904 West Emory Road, Powell. Hours and additional days are available on its website.

Haunted Knoxville Ghost Tours (36 Market Square #1404, Knoxville) hosts public and private events throughout the week. Hours and additional details are available on its website.

Ijams Nature Center (2915 Island Home Ave, Knoxville) is hosting a variety of events including Knoxville Shakespeare, Pickin' on Nature and Movies Under the Stars. Hours and additional details are available on its website.

Oakes Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch is open Thursday to Sunday from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30 and Monday to Wednesday on Oct. 10-12 at 8240 Corryton Road, Corryton. It features a corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting zoo and more. The hours vary throughout its season so check the website.

Spirits of Old Gray at the Old Gray Cemetery is on Oct.16 from 4-7 p.m. featuring reenactors, face painting, bagpipes and tours by Jack Neely and Laura Still of Knoxville Tours. There will be beer, wine and food trucks available. It cost $5 for ages 10 and up.

Trick or Treat in the Cave at Cherokee Caverns is open from Oct. 21-23, 28-30 at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville. It features trick or treating along the cave path, fun characters, vendors, coffee & cocoa and a bonfire each night. It runs 5-8 p.m. on Friday and 3-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Walnut Springs (1175 Midway Rd, Knoxville) is hosting a variety of fall events starting Oct. 1 and features a corn maze and pumpkin patch. Additional details are available on its website.

UT Gardens (2518 Jacob Drive, Knoxville) is hosting a number of fall events in September and October including a garden tour on Sept. 23, Pumpkin Painting for Kids on Oct. 8 and a Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade & Pet Expo on Oct. 23. Check its website for time and details.

Loudon County

Dead Man’s Farm Haunted House is open Thursday to Sunday on Sept. 30-Oct. 31 at 13100 West Lee Highway, Philadelphia. Hours vary depending on the date with some special events. It features multiple scary attractions, each with a different theme.

Deep Well Farm (9567 U.S. 11 E, Lenoir City) is open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. It features a corn maze, pumpkin patch and playground. The hours and days vary throughout the month so check the website. Keep in mind: The farm only accepts cash.

McMinn County

Mayfield Farm Park is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30 at 257 TN-307, Athens. It features a corn maze, pumpkin patch, haunted attraction, a 60-foot slide and hillbilly pig races.

Roane County

Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open every Saturday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.) from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30 at 199 Laurel Bluff Rd, Kingston. It features a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides and more.

Sevier County

Take a hike or drive in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see some beautiful fall foliage.

Anakeesta is hosting Hallow Mountain, which runs through Oct. 31 at 576 Parkway, Gatlinburg. It features fall food, drinks, wares and decorations.

Dollywood's Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights with its new Hoot Owl Hollow run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. The park is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day at 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge. It features entertainment, all sorts of tasty treats and wares from artisans.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is hosting Smoky Mountain Sunrise at 765 Parkway, Gatlinburg through Oct. 26. Additional details are available on its website.

Kyker Farms Corn Maze is open Thursday to Sunday from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30 at 938 Alder Branch Road, Sevierville. It features corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Kyker's Korn Hopper and more.

Mysterious Mansion calls itself "Gatlinburg's most haunted attraction." It's open year-round but hosts special events every year for Halloween. It is located at 424 River Road, Gatlinburg.