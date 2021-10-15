How you can get into the Halloween spirit in East Tennessee

It’s time to start planning costumes, carving pumpkins, breaking out the scary movies and stocking up on candy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s spooky season!

While everyone celebrates Halloween differently, we wanted to compile some stories unique to East Tennessee to get into the scary spirit.

Want to hear some tales about the haints in these hollers?

Ghost stories from the Bijou Theatre:

Do ghosts like bowling?

Do ghosts hang out at a cemetery near a parking garage?

How a train station became a "makeshift morgue":

Living in a real haunted house:

Want to learn about some of East Tennessee's oddities?

The creation of the Body Farm:

East Tennessee's historic places that have been left behind:

Making a horror movie in the Smokies:

Ghost towns:

What are the Brown Mountain Lights?

Why do we like being scared?

Want to have some autumn fun?

Fall activities:

Fall foliage in the Smokies: