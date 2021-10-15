x
How you can get into the Halloween spirit in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s spooky season!

That means it’s time to start planning costumes, carving pumpkins, breaking out the scary movies and stocking up on candy.

While everyone celebrates Halloween differently, we wanted to compile some stories unique to East Tennessee to get into the scary spirit.

Want to hear some tales about the haints in these hollers?

Ghost stories from the Bijou Theatre:

RELATED: Friday the 13th: Ghosts, duels & falling glass fill 200 years of haunted history at Bijou Theatre

Do ghosts like bowling?

RELATED: Spirits in the lanes: Ghost hunting at Maple Hall

Do ghosts hang out at a cemetery near a parking garage?

RELATED: Knoxville ghost hunter explores downtown cemetery

How a train station became a "makeshift morgue":

RELATED: Ghost hunter says Knoxville train station is haunted

Living in a real haunted house:

RELATED: Boooo! Living in a haunted house doesn't stop after Halloween for some Knoxville homeowners

Want to learn about some of East Tennessee's oddities?

The creation of the Body Farm:

RELATED: The Body Farm: How 3 obscure acres became a world-class research center for the science of death

East Tennessee's historic places that have been left behind:

RELATED: Explore Tennessee's Abandoned Places

Making a horror movie in the Smokies:

RELATED: Pigeon Forge production company creates horror film set in Great Smoky Mountains

Ghost towns:

RELATED: Tennessee full of abandoned ghost towns to 'discover'

What are the Brown Mountain Lights?

RELATED: A mystery in the mountains: Looking for the Brown Mountain Lights

Why do we like being scared?

RELATED: Why do thrill-seekers enjoy being scared?

Want to have some autumn fun? 

Fall activities: 

RELATED: Autumn has arrived in East Tennessee! Here are the fall activities near you

Fall foliage in the Smokies:

RELATED: Popular places to see fall foliage in the Great Smoky Mountains

Fall foliage in the rest of East Tennessee:

RELATED: Where to see fall foliage near you in East Tennessee

   