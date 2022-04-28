10About Town: The Rossini Festival, a Patsy Cline musical and a retro craft fair

Here are some events happening this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Schulz Brau's Maifest kicks off on Friday! Maifest is a beloved time in Germany that consists of open-air venues, dancing, drinking and indulging, according to Schulz Brau. Their Maifest celebrations will include those activities and more. There will be a farmer's market, spring festival, and mini-Oktoberfest all-in-one! Maifest runs Friday through Sunday from noon until midnight.

Stop by the Clarence Brown Theatre on Friday night for "Always...Patsy Cline." Back by popular demand after a sold-out run in 2003, this musical is based on the true story of Patsy’s long friendship with fan, Louise Seger, and features 27 classic songs. If you can't make it on Friday, don't worry. The show will be in town until May 15.

Saturday

One of Knoxville's biggest street fairs is this Saturday! The Rossini Festival, hosted by the Knoxville Opera, is running all day long. There will be five outdoor stages and hours of free entertainment by more than 1,000 artists. Market Square will also be filled by the YMCA FunZone with more than 100 food vendors and artisans stopping by. This event is free to the public.

The annual Knoxville Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory is taking place on Saturday! This walk is a special time to honor loved ones and show commitment to local families living with this disease while supporting research for better treatments and a cure. Join hundreds in the celebration leading up to the walk with a pet parade, door prizes, free food and more. When the walk begins, you'll choose from two routes: short and symbolic or a longer route that is about a mile long. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will be hosted at the UT Gardens.

Sunday

The Retropolitan Craft Fair is on Sunday! The craft fair is a handmade and vintage marketplace featuring regional makers and businesses. If you are looking for unique, quality goods made by independent local and regional makers—this is the event for you! It takes place at The Mill & Mine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.