10About Town: The HoLa Festival, a blues music festival and a zombie movie marathon

Here are some events happening in East Tennessee this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

A Spooky Market is taking place at Hi-Wire Brewing this Friday! From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., shop from local businesses, enjoy tarot reading and decorated vendor booths.

Ijams is hosting a Movie Under The Stars: Zombie Movie Marathon on Friday! "Shaun of the Dead" and "Zombieland" will play back to back. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have snacks and beverages available for purchase. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. It is highly recommended to purchase tickets ahead of time. Zombie attire is encouraged! You can buy tickets here.

Calling all Blues fans! The inaugural Blues Between the Lakes Festival is taking place in Jefferson City this Friday. This event features international artist Wayne Baker Brooks and begins at 5 p.m. at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic Downtown Jefferson City. The festival will also feature Ray Beltran and BlueMax. The festival will continue with the Billy Crawford Band and end with Wayne Baker Brooks, who is starting around 7:45 p.m. There will be a BBQ food truck at the festival for listeners to enjoy. Admission to this festival is free.

Saturday

The HoLa Festival is taking place at World's Fair Park this weekend! You can read more about it here.

The Haints and History Ghost Walk in Grainger County is back! Enjoy a walk while learning some spooky Grainger County History. This event begins at 5 p.m. with the first walk happening at that time. A new walk will start every 15 minutes after that. There will be concessions and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. This event is taking place at the Kingswood Home for Children and ends at 9 p.m.

Sunday