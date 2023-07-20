Centro Hispano to host Summer Health Fair on Friday offering basic health services

Families can stop by John Tarelton Park on July 21 for a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, back-to-school physicals or even blood pressure and glucose tests.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families in Knoxville will have a chance to access basic medical care on July 21 during an event organized by Centro Hispano — the Summer Health Fair.

During the fair, families will have a chance to book primary care and behavioral health appointments. They will also be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or receive boosters. Organizers also said they will be able to get back-to-school physicals, immunizations, fluoride varnishes, mammograms, blood pressure tests and blood glucose tests.

Centro Hispano said families will also be able to grab food baskets, making sure they can eat healthy meals after going home.

"Unfortunately, there are quite a bit of obstacles for the Latino community to access health care and our goal is to get them to those resources that they need, so they have primary care and get them settled with a provider moving forward," said Celeste Paula, who works with Centro Hispano.