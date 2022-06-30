Gatlinburg police to stop some traffic late July 3 for Fourth of July Midnight Parade

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — People in Gatlinburg may need to find alternate routes starting at around 6:45 p.m. on July 3.
The Gatlinburg Police Department will close two southbound lanes of East Parkway to prepare for the Fourth of July Midnight Parade. The parade kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 with decorated floats and a musical performance by the 100th Army band from Fort Knox. Of course, there will also be fireworks.
All traffic on East Parkway will be stopped at around 11:25 p.m. on July 3 as the parade passes by. Traffic will also be stopped throughout the parade route from 11:40 p.m. until the end of the event.
The parade will step off at the intersection of East Parkway and Baskins Creek Bypass. Its route then goes southbound on Parkway, starting at Traffic Light No. 3 and ending at Traffic Light No. 10, at the intersection of Parkway and Ski Mountain Road.