Gatlinburg police to stop some traffic late July 3 for Fourth of July Midnight Parade

The parade will step off at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 4 at the intersection of East Parkway and Baskins Creek Bypass.

Example video title will go here for this video

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — People in Gatlinburg may need to find alternate routes starting at around 6:45 p.m. on July 3.

The Gatlinburg Police Department will close two southbound lanes of East Parkway to prepare for the Fourth of July Midnight Parade. The parade kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 with decorated floats and a musical performance by the 100th Army band from Fort Knox. Of course, there will also be fireworks.

All traffic on East Parkway will be stopped at around 11:25 p.m. on July 3 as the parade passes by. Traffic will also be stopped throughout the parade route from 11:40 p.m. until the end of the event.