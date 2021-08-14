Kingston church hosts Bluegrass & BBQ Festival with vendors, food truck and pony rides

Live bluegrass music filled The Grove Baptist Church in Kingston for a festival Saturday.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — The Kingston community had the chance to enjoy some live music and connect with local vendors during The Grove's Bluegrass and BBQ Festival.

It kicked off Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., and 35 vendors set up booths. Food trucks showed up to give people warm meals and families had the chance to compete in games. They even had pony rides for anyone who wanted a chance to ride along with bluegrass in the background.

Homemade jerky was available at the event along with bundt cakes and fresh cookies. Craft vendors also said clothing and creative signs.

"I've never done this, so this is my first time," said Kara Clayton, a co-chair of the church's women's ministry. "I really didn't have any expectations, just that people came. But it's been very steady and people have been happy and I think it's been a great turnout."