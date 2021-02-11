Retropolitan Craft Fair to kick off on Sunday, giving space for local makers to show off their wares

Officials said vendors at the fair are chosen after a juried event and are then curated based on their products, creativity and "retropolitan swagger."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A classic craft fair is returning to the Old City on Sunday — The Retropolitan Craft Fair.

It will be in the Mill and Mine, filled with curated vendors selling creative and handmade crafts. Officials said that vendors are chosen only after a juried event. Then they are curated based on their products, their creativity and their "retropolitan swagger."

The event will go on from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. with indoor and outdoor areas. Masks will be optional outside while attendees should wear one inside the building.

The event started in 2014 and since then it has brought indie-craft makers to Knoxville twice per year. Officials said they aim to give makers a good space to sell their unique products to the community.

There are usually vintage goods, handmade goods, printed photos and knitted crafts. Clothes are usually on display, along with unique figures. There is also usually food available, with games and activities for families to spend time together.