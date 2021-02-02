Get ready! Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival set for May 21-22

Tickets will be available online in February 2022.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival returns to a larger venue on May 21 and 22.

The two-day festival will take place at the Townsend Visitor’s Center at 7906 East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend, officials said.

The event will feature clans, vendors and local and national performers.

Festival attendees will have the chance to enjoy entertainment including vibrant cultural and educational presentations. There will also be scotch tasting seminars.

According to a press release, competitions include the hammer throw or caber toss, a medley of bands including bagpipes and drummers, clan challenges like the kilted mile run or the battle-ax competition, etc.

“We are thrilled to have the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games return to Blount County for another year,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. It’s always a much-anticipated event for both residents and visitors alike. It’s a great way for people to celebrate Scottish culture while enjoying what our vibrant area has to offer.”

Tickets will be available online in February 2022 and entertainment lineups will be finalized closer to the festival dates, officials said.