Cyclists dressed in festive gear to roll through Knoxville on Saturday for Tour de Lights 2022

The Tour de Lights starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, kicking off from Suttree Landing Park and ending at Market Square.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's largest holiday traditions will kick off from Suttree Landing Park on Saturday, filling the city's streets with bicyclists dressed in shining holiday gear.

The Tour de Lights usually brings out several cyclists to roll through the city streets, showing off their decorated bikes and unique holiday clothes. This year, they will ride to Market Square where they will enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.

Organizers said they will have a photographer who will take pictures of the whole ride, too. The event is free and family-friendly. It's organized by Bike Walk Knoxville and Visit Knoxville.

Costumes also are not required, but they are highly encouraged. Organized also emphasized that the event is not a race, and the average speed cyclists go is around 8 mph. The casual pace allows families to pull children in trailers and enjoy the sights.

There is also no sign-up ahead of time. Anyone who wants to participate in the event just needs to show up.

By law, children under 16 years old will need to wear a helmet. Organizers also said adults should wear helmets during the event o set a good role model for children, and to stay safe.