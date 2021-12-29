2nd grader in North Carolina helps rescue elderly neighbor from apartment fire

The child’s father and other neighbors went inside and got the person out of the apartment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a North Carolina second-grader noticed smoke coming from a neighbor’s apartment. Neighbors jumped in to rescue an elderly person that was inside.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the child told their parents that smoke was coming from a neighbor’s apartment along Brooktree Drive near Freedom Drive at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire department tweeted a video of the fire, which shows someone entering the apartment engulfed in flames.

One of the rescuers and the elderly person were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and released.