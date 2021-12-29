2nd grader in North Carolina helps rescue elderly neighbor from apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a North Carolina second-grader noticed smoke coming from a neighbor’s apartment. Neighbors jumped in to rescue an elderly person that was inside.
The Charlotte Fire Department said the child told their parents that smoke was coming from a neighbor’s apartment along Brooktree Drive near Freedom Drive at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The child’s father and other neighbors went inside and got the person out of the apartment.
The fire department tweeted a video of the fire, which shows someone entering the apartment engulfed in flames.
One of the rescuers and the elderly person were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and released.
Fire officials said the fire was under control in 10 minutes and the cause is still under investigation.