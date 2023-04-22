Little Ponderosa Zoo hosts goat yoga class

The zoo does the class every year and some people were too busy cuddling with the goats they kind of forgot about the yoga.

CLINTON, Tennessee — At Little Ponderosa Zoo, people were able to unwind with baby goats in a yoga class.

The director of Little Ponderosa said it wasn't just a fun outing but also a great opportunity to support the zoo.

"It's really just a good thing to get everybody out to get that connection with the animals," Corbin Cox said. "It's a really important fundraiser for us... we just like to get everybody out and get them used to [the goats]."