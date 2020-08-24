Founder of Pal's celebrates 90th birthday with community parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The legendary founder of Pal's Sudden Service, a beloved East Tennessee fast food chain, celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday.
Hundreds of friends and loved ones came by Pal's corporate office in Kingsport to wish Pal Barger a happy birthday with a drive-by parade. Barger watched the festivities from underneath a tent.
City leaders gave Barger a mayor's coin for his service to the community. Kingsport city council member, James Phillips, wanted to give him something else because he's already received a key to the city.
"On this 100th birthday, we'll give him something else too," Phillips said. "We'll keep giving him gifts as long as he stays around."
Pal Barger opened up the first Pal's restaurant in 1956 in Kingsport. There are now thirty locations in Tennessee and Virginia, mostly centered around the Tri-Cities. The closest locations to Knoxville are in Jefferson City and Morristown.