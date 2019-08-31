KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Stop the presses, folks. Pal's Sudden Service is being recognized on the national level... again!

Not even Pal's is surprised by the news it was named the 'Best Fast Food in Tennessee' by Food & Wine Magazine. The Kingsport legend said it's still very grateful for the honor.

"The article comes as no real surprise to those that have experienced the Pal’s Sudden Service food and service, but is still great to have a local legend recognized on the national stage," Pal's said in a release.

The article puts Pal's in the same company as other well-known and beloved state fast food joints, such as California's In-N-Out, Texas' Whataburger, North Carolina's Cook Out and Wisconsin's Culver's.

Food & Wine described Pal's Frenchie Fry as "some of the most delicious fries in fast food-dom."

“The Pal’s Sudden Service team is very proud to have been selected as the best fast food in Tennessee by Food & Wine,” Pal’s CEO Thom Crosby said. “We work very hard to provide a positive experience, and delicious food, for every customer that visits any of our locations. Pal’s is grateful for every customer that chooses to dine with us, and it’s great to have our hard work recognized.”

One accolade Pal's doesn't have yet, though: Best fast food restaurant in Knoxville. Or Maryville. Or Sevierville/Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg. If you want a chance at those, Pal's, you know what you need to do first!

