Students at Knox County schools to get free breakfast and lunch next school year

Officials with Knox County Schools said they were thankful to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its continued support.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As students in Knox County prepare for the next school year, there is one less thing they will need to prepare for — lunch.

Officials with Knox County Schools said that students will receive breakfast and lunch meals at no cost during the 2021-2022 school year. They said the meals could be provided due to support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In the same announcement about the free meals, officials also thanked nutrition workers across the district for School Lunch Hero Day.