Perfect 10: Carla and Benny Sutton

In an uncertain school year, the Suttons, who are in their mid 60s, had to jump to get their nephews Tristan and Logan ready for the new year.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Carla and and Benny Sutton have been married 32 years. They have never had children in the house until now.

Their nephews Tristan and Logan recently moved in along with their dad.

In an uncertain school year, the Suttons, who are in their mid 60s, had to jump in to get the kids ready with supplies, clothes and everything else that goes into a new year!

The Suttons said South Doyle Middle school and South Doyle High School were amazing walking them through all the steps.

Mr. And Mrs. Sutton thanks for caring enough about your nephews to embrace the challenge with love and way to go South Doyle middle and high school.