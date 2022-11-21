Volunteers to drop off tiny trees at East TN Children's Hospital Monday evening

On Monday, volunteers will give free tiny Christmas trees to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital as part of an annual tradition.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a tradition for volunteers to drop off hundreds of artificial, tiny Christmas trees at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital during the holiday season. On Monday, the tradition is expected to continue.

Donors are expected to arrive at 6 p.m. to drop off several three-foot decorated Christmas trees, meant to bring patients at the hospital some joy during the holiday season. In previous years, patients were able to take the trees home after their stay at the hospital.

Organizers of the donation said they hoped to deliver 1,000 trees to cover the entire oncology department, oncology clinic, long-term and chronic patients, overnight patients, home health, Fort Sanders School and other outreach opportunities.