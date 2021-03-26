Talking to kids about saying no to strangers can save a child's life

Professional counselor Amy Dilworth says it is never too early to discuss the issue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some parents find it difficult to talk to their kids about strangers, but having the conversation can save a child’s life.

Professional counselor Amy Dilworth says it is never too early to discuss the issue.

“When they start to acquire speech, you can begin little ways, bring out books. Just start making it okay for us to talk about," she said.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office took to social media this week, notifying the community about a man hanging out at school bus stops.

According to Rebecca Long, weeks ago the man approached her son, and she shared what happened that day.

“He was like, here, I'll give you a ride; get in the car. My son saw the bus lights coming over a little Ridge on Wright Road, and he took off running towards the bus,” she said.

Long said before the incident she talked to her son about not speaking to strangers.

“I asked him and said, 'What made you do that?' He said, 'You always said if I don't know anybody run away, so I did,'” said Long.

Long says their conversation saved her son's life.

“Your kids need to know who they can get in the car with,” said Dilworth.

Dilworth advises parents to inform their kids of adults they can and cannot associate with.