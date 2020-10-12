BlueCross Foundation announces $750,000 "Thrive and Play" project in Farragut

The company said it would invest $750,000 in the project — one of ten projects across the state to provide spaces for healthy activities.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Farragut will get a new Thrive and Play space soon after the BlueCross Foundation announced it would invest $750,000 in it.

The new space is meant to be an inclusive, multi-generational space to encourage healthy activities and help communities connect with each other, officials said. The new space will be at Town Hall Park, and construction is scheduled to begin next year.

They will be built by the foundation's build partner, PlayCore. There are 10 project sites in communities across Tennessee, including Johnson City, Murfreesboro and Chattanooga. In total, the foundation invested $7.5 million.

Grants were submitted for funding, and applicants were invited to choose from six project packages based on the needs of their communities. The available packages are listed below:

Thrive and Play – an inclusive, multi-generational space

Community Hub – a pavilion surrounded by fitness and play elements

Family Fun – a family space with playgrounds and adult fitness equipment

Elite Fitness – a community fitness space with competitive elements like a timed 40-yard dash

Tri-Star Activity – a space combining a community pavilion and picnic tables with play pods and fitness stations

Fitness and Fun – a space featuring play areas and fitness elements, including a fitness station and timed challenge course