KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A message from Muse Knoxville:

With a focus on STEM, the arts, wellness and emergent literacy, Muse Knoxville provides learning experiences with excellence through the power of play as a children's museum, education partner, and community connector.

Muse Knoxville is a non-profit children's STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) museum that needs your support now more than ever. Since 2013, we have impacted over 1 million people in our museums, in regional schools and in the community. In 2019, we served over 90,000 people in Chilhowee Park and over 50,000 people in our West Town Mall location. We know there is an acute need and demand for the educational opportunities we provide, and we know this is a difficult time for many.

Friends: If you value Muse Knoxville, and believe that a thriving children's museum enhances our community, please consider making a charitable donation, in support of our museum and expansion efforts today.

