Knoxville Harley Davidson community mourns loss of woman, raises awareness for motorcycle safety

"The life you save could be mine, a friend's, a coworker. Just pay attention," one member of the Harley Davidson community said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tragedy struck the Knoxville Harley Davidson community after losing one of their own this week.

Jessica Dostie died after her motorcycle collided with a car Sunday on Clinton Highway. While the community mourns her death, many said they also hope it will raise awareness about motorcycle safety.

"Two children lost their mother, a mother lost her daughter, a brother lost a sister," said April Jacobs, who worked alongside Dostie. "She brought joy to everyone, never judged."

She said Dostie was known for loving life, living it to the fullest. As a recent member of the Knoxville Harley Davidson community, Dostie quickly found her place.

"When you become a part of the motorcycle community no matter what you ride, you are family forever," said Jacobs. "Even though hers was cut short, everyone will remember she lived her journey to the fullest."

The Knoxville Harley Davidson family came together to celebrate her life Thursday night, just days after her death. They're hoping to save lives by bringing awareness to the situation and by encouraging drivers to watch out for motorcyclists.

"I think people need to start learning how to watch for motorcycles," said Jacobs.

She is asking drivers to think twice about motorcyclists and to remember that they are sharing the road. Drivers should look twice before turning or changing lanes. Jacobs said that if they see one motorcycle, they should stay vigilant because there could be another nearby.

She is also calling on drivers to stay off their phones.

"Not just for motorcyclists but for everyone," she said. "For our community, we lose way too many in this way."

She said Dostie's legacy will spread far beyond the local community and hopes her story makes a difference.

"All of us riders are begging the community to please look twice, pay attention," she said. "The life you save could be mine, a friend's, a coworker just pay attention."