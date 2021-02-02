Knoxville NAACP branch holds open house at new headquarters

The new headquarters is on Selma Avenue in East Knoxville, and leaders said it looks forward to having more conversations with leaders in the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An organization that works to support Black communities got a new headquarters in East Knoxville. The NAACP hosted an open house on Friday, inviting the community to stop by.

Officials with the organization said that they look forward to having more conversations with leaders in the community at the headquarters, including leaders with the Knoxville Police Department and the school system.

The chapter's president said that it is important for all people to be represented and he hopes that the Knoxville branch's new headquarters helps with that mission.

"It's important for any institution in the community to have a place that can be identified where they know they can find leaders of an organization, so they can take their concerns to them," said Sam Brown, the president of the Knoxville branch of the NAACP.