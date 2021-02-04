Knoxville Police Department looking to hire diverse officers, better reflect community

Officials said that it's important for police departments to reflect their communities, and hiring diverse officers can help bridge gaps.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Have you ever wanted to be a police officer? The Knoxville Police Department may want to bring you onto the force.

They are looking for diverse candidates to join the team, with positions available as officers, cadets and civilians. They are also looking for lateral transfers in the department.

After people submit an application to be a police officer, they will need to take the written and physical exams. Then, the department will want to interview and candidate and they will need to pass a medical, psychological and background check.

Finally, they will enter the police academy before receiving their badges. Applicants will need to be 21 years old by the time they start at the Police Academy. Several units are available for applicants, such as the family crimes unit, organized crimes unit and crime suppression unit.

By hiring diverse police officers, officials with the department hope to better reflect the community they serve. It can help them bridge gaps between the force and the community, they said.