Knoxville's oldest race, the Knoxville EXPO, brings runners downtown

The Knoxville EXPO is hosted by the Knoxville Track Club and takes runners on a 10k, a 5k , or a kids mile through the downtown area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Runners laced up their shoes got ready to take to the streets for Knoxville's oldest race — The Knoxville EXPO.

The event is hosted by the Knoxville Track Club, and 2021 marked the 44th time runners filled the city's streets. It stated on Central Street and participants made their way through The Old City before heading down Neyland Drive.

The race is also meant to celebrate families, according to officials. It includes mother and son, mother and daughter, father and son, father and daughter, wife and husband as well as three-generations categories.

Organizers also added a virtual option to participate in the race. Runners could sign up online and run a 5k or a 10k anywhere they wanted to.

The Kids Mile run started at 7:30 a.m. while the 5k and 10k races began at 8 a.m. Participants had 1 hour and 40 minutes to finish the 10k race once the last runner started.

Grab-and-go snacks were available after the race, to help runners recover some of those burned calories. Awards were also given to the top three overall runners, as well as awards for specific categories based on age and weight.

Prizes that were not picked up on race day will be available at Eddie's Health Shoppe for two weeks after the event, according to officials.