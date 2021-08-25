Five years later, Maryville community honors police officer killed while on duty

Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats was killed 5 years ago while he was on duty. He had served for 9 years.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Five years ago, Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats was killed in the line of duty. He served his community for nine years. He was killed in what police call a premeditated ambush while he was responding to a domestic call.

Officer Moats was 32 years old when he died, but for East Tennessee, his legacy continues. The Maryville community held several events in his honor. His mother, Lisa Burns, said the loss still feels like yesterday.

"Heartbreaking. We live with that every day. It don't get no easier," she said. "He was eight years old when he used to tell me he wanted to be a police officer.

She said that that he even knew that one day that's where he was going to retire. He left his loved ones behind but also leaving a legacy the community honors.

"It's just humbling to see people still remembering him five years later. And not only him, but all fallen officers," Burns said. "It's just like a celebration of his life — doing the things that he liked doing. That was him."

His family, loved ones and community pulled together to reflect, share stories and do some of Moats' favorite things. Mike Roach helped host the event and said he wanted to thank Officer Moats for his service.

"I so appreciated Kenny and his service to our community and not only him, but all of our police officers," he said. "We thought a lot of him. He and his wife got married here so we felt like it was our reasonable service, the bible says, to be a part of it today.”

He may be gone but his friend, Tyra Perkins, said that he is certainly not forgotten.

"There are so many things that I would say to Kenny," they said. "I just can't even tell you. I'd probably tell him I love him and I miss him.”