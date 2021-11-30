Painted pianos placed in Market Square, giving people a chance to show off musical talent

The pianos will stay there until the end of the week, officials said. There are also pianos at Volunteer Landing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On an average day in downtown Knoxville, people can usually hear music. Sometimes, people play it on the sidewalks and sometimes stores play it loud for all to hear. Now, people can play pianos and show off their musical talent.

Painted pianos were put out earlier in November in Market Square. One of the pianos is on display in Market Square, near the Christmas tree and the ice staking rink built as part of Holidays on Ice.

The pianos are on display as part of the Piano Project of Knoxville. The initiative places pianos in public spaces across the city to encourage community engagement and to support art.

"If you take a piano, you paint it and make it a piece of art, and then you allow anyone who wants to sit down and play it — you can imagine the kind of community that happens," said Brian Clay, the founder of the initiative.