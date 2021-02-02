Sevier County deputies host free National Night Out event with "dunk a cop," live music and food

National Night Out is a national community-building campaign promoting closer partnerships with communities and police departments.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — When deputies usually head out from the office, it's usually to catch criminals or patrol streets. On Tuesday though, deputies from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office went out in search of fun.

They set up at the Sevier County Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday for the National Night Out. There were bouncy houses, free food, live music, prizes, K-9 demonstrations and even "dunk a cop," giving attendees a chance to send an officer plummeting into a pool of water at a dunking booth.

National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between communities and police departments. It is held on the first Tuesday of every August, giving community members a chance to learn about the police and deputies a chance to learn more about the people they serve.

Alongside fun raffles and games, police also gave attendees information about community-oriented programs from the sheriff's office. Other first responder agencies, such as fire departments and EMS organizations, also attended the event.