Loudon Co. biker benefit ride commemorates Sgt. Chris Jenkins

Sgt. Chris Jenkins died in February 2022 when he was hit by a truck while removing a fallen ladder from the road.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Saturday, groups gathered in Loudon County to commemorate a deputy who died in February 2022. Sgt. Chris Jenkins died when he was hit by a truck while removing a fallen ladder from the road.

After his death, communities in East Tennessee grieved. A state law was also passed in his name that requires drivers to secure items like ladders while on the road.

The memorial ride was hosted by the Loudon County Sheriff's Office and was meant to remind people to drive safely and help the Loudon County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit.

"I thought this would be the best way to honor him, his community, and the love of his dogs — to have a benefit ride to help the Loudon County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit," said Anne Caulfield, who helped organize the ride. "Being a biker and seeing things flying out windows and out of the back of pickup trucks and off of flatbeds and trailers. It's scary."

The memorial ride started at Loudon Municipal Park. Participants drove to the Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson in Maryville, with music and entertainment at the finish line.