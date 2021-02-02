Students compete to stack tallest tower of cans for homecoming, supporting Big Orange Pantry

The Big Orange Pantry program helps students facing food insecurity, providing meals when they may not be able to afford them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Homecoming festivities continued on Wednesday at the University of Tennessee as students competed to build the tallest tower of cans. The competition benefited a UT program supporting students who face food insecurity.

While building the tallest tower of cans, students also collected canned food for the Big Orange Pantry program. It gives members of the campus community emergency food if they need it, while also helping them with other basic needs.

Most of the groups who competed were a part of the university's Greek Life, with fraternities and sororities joining to stack the cans as high as possible.

"Every house, sorority and fraternity are grouped together, and we're stacking the cans as high as we can, and if they stand still for 10 minutes, the highest wins," said Colin Defeo, a sophomore at UT.

On Thursday, the Student Government Association will host a homecoming bonfire where participants can grab a slice of pizza with some s'mores before a fireworks show.

On Friday, the university will host its homecoming parade at 4 p.m. before the 21st Annual Southeastern Stomp Fest at 7 p.m., which features performances by the National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternities and sororities.