Tennessee men's basketball wins regular season opener against UT-Martin 90-62

The Vols made a program record 17 three-pointers in the win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball won their regular-season opener against UT-Martin 90-62 on Tuesday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols made a program record 17 three-pointers in the game. They shot 32.9 percent behind the arc.

Guards Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi led the team with 20 points each. The two made up for over half of the team’s three-pointers with 10 in total between the two. Chandler went a perfect 4 of 4 while Vescovi went 6 of 11.

Transfer addition Justin Powell came off the bench and scored 13 points with three made three-pointers.

Forward John Fulkerson did not play as he recovers from a broken thumb.

The Vols play East Tennessee State University next on Sunday.

