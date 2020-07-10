Tennessee's largest residence, Villa Collina, sold to undisclosed buyer for $11 million

Villa Collina is a 40,250 square foot estate with views of Fort Loudon Lake and the Great Smoky Mountains.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The largest, and possibly the nicest, home in Tennessee has a new owner. Officials said they bought it for $11 million and that the buyer is still anonymous.

Dr. Eric W. Barton, the previous owner, announced the sale of Villa Collina on Wednesday. It is a 40,250 square-foot estate with views of Fort Loudon Lake and the Great Smoky Mountains. It also has a grand foyer, a tri-level library, a wine cellar, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, an entertainment center, a six-car garage and an elevator.

The building also includes guest suites and staff quarters, according to a release from officials. There are also eight bedrooms, 11 full baths, five half-baths as well as indoor and outdoor pools. It was built with gold faucets, hand-painted toilet bowls and Turkish Afyon sugar marble.

The mansion also has hidden passageways and secret doors, according to officials. Construction on the house began in 1995 and ended in 2000. The original owners sold the property in 2011 for $8.5 million, including the furniture or an additional $1 million.

“I’m honored to have been able to open the doors of Villa Collina for numerous fundraisers, celebrations and other events that benefited our community and local nonprofits,” Barton said. “Villa Collina provides the perfect location to entertain and impress guests while raising money in support of East Tennessee charities. In just a few years, we were able to raise millions of dollars to help many worthwhile organizations.”

It was valued at around $13.8 million before it was put up for auction in 2016. It was put up as a cash sale. Knox County and Knoxville property taxes will run the owner more than $100,000 each year, on top of hefty utility bills.