Volunteer East Tennessee merges with United Way of Greater Knoxville to continue helping the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteer East Tennessee (VETN) and United Way of Greater Knoxville (UWGK) are merging to create one of the largest volunteer-oriented nonprofits in the state, according to a press release.

“United Way has known for years that the best way to uplift our community is to give, advocate, and volunteer,” says Matt Ryerson, United Way of Greater Knoxville President & CEO. “By merging with our great friends at Volunteer East Tennessee, our joint efforts will enhance the volunteer capabilities and outreach of both organizations. We are eager to use this collaboration to amplify our impact in the community and lead the Volunteer State in innovative volunteer opportunities.”