'We are not going to leave a stone unturned' | Family and community continues search Desheena Kyle, last seen June 23

The Knoxville Police Department said they have reason to believe that Desheena Kyle could be in danger.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Knoxville family is desperately searching for a loved one, 26-year-old Desheena Kyle. She has been missing for more than a week, after officials said she was last seen on June 23.

"We are asking desperately from the public, anybody who knows anything, to come forward and we would be very happy," said Mary Warren, a victim's advocate.

Kyle's family brought her on as the days went on and they continued searching for her. She is helping to find Desheena and return her to her family but also said the situation is urgent.

The family said Desheena has a bright future ahead of her, with immeasurable potential. Her family loves her, and so they are searching far and wide to bring her back.

The Knoxville Police Department said it has reason to believe that Desheena could be in danger and is also asking anyone with information about her location or disappearance to submit information.

The family also wanted to give a statement to WBIR, in the hopes it will reach Desheena:

"Tell her that her family and friends love her and we are not going to leave a stone unturned until we bring her home safely ... If she is being held against her will we ask that her abductors release her."

And as the family searches and pleads with the community for answers, Warren said it is vital that they get support. She also had a message for the community as a whole in the search for Desheena.

"I urge the public to make sure that they stay vigilant, they share the information that has been posted," she said. "It doesn't matter what you see. If you see something say something."

The family will be holding a prayer service for Desheena on Monday.