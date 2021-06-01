Alabama police looking for man after sexually assaulting woman on Christmas Day; has ties to TN

Todd Overstreet is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

MOBILE, Ala. — The Knoxville Police Department said that police officers in Alabama are looking for a man that broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her on Christmas Day.

The Mobile Police Department said that the suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Todd Alan Overstreet.

Police said that on December 25, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., Overstreet broke into a woman’s home while she was away, and upon her return, he approached her armed with a gun and sexually assaulted her.

The incident was reported in the Country Club Village area of Mobile, Alabama.

Overstreet did not know the victim, police said.

Police said that Overstreet stole a vehicle from Daphne, Alabama, on New Year's Eve.

The vehicle was described as a black 2017 Ford F-150 4x4 with an Indiana tag: #CBP268.

Investigators have determined that Overstreet has ties to Tennessee, Florida, and Mississippi and believe he may be headed to one of those states.

Police said that Overstreet faces sexual abuse first degree, sodomy first degree, and burglary first-degree charges.

Overstreet is described as a white male with green eyes, approximately 5'5 and 200lbs.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.